Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement in Oakville, Ont. Wednesday morning.

It’s the premier’s second public appearance in as many days before the province unveils its 2023 budget on Thursday.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy and Economic Development Minister Vic Fedelli will also be in attendance.

Bethlenfalvy has stayed tight-lipped on what can be expected from Thursday's budget, but said Tuesday that it's spending plan will help the province address what he described as uncertain economic times.

CP24 will stream the announcement live online at 10 a.m.