Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement from Queen’s Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Minister for Seniors and Accessibility Raymond Cho.

The announcement comes after Ford unveiled two new programs on Monday that the government is implementing to crackdown on sex trafficking across the province.

During yesterday’s news conference, Ford also discussed back-to-school plans as students gear up to return to class as early as next week, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ford stressed that he would act quickly to close schools that experience an outbreak.

"If it really starts taking off, I will not hesitate for a second to close schools down," Ford said. "In the blink of an eye, they’re down, they’re done. Bang. Closed."

Ford is scheduled to speak today at 1 p.m.