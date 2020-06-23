

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford will be making an announcement in Toronto today alongside the province’s education minister.

Ford, who provides daily COVID-19 updates at Queen’s Park, will be joined this afternoon by Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Health Minister Christine Elliott.

Today’s news conference comes one day after Ford announced that Toronto and Peel Region can now join nearly all other regions of the province in entering Stage 2 of Ontario’s reopening plan.

On Wednesday, several additional businesses and facilities, including restaurant patios, hair salons, and public pools, will be permitted to reopen in both areas.

Windsor-Essex is now the only region in the province that remains in Stage 1 due to an ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 among migrant farm workers in the area.

The premier is expected to speak at 12:30 p.m. today.