Premier Doug Ford will be making an announcement in Toronto this afternoon alongside Ontario’s associate minister of small business and red tape reduction.

Details of the premier’s announcement have not been released but he will be joined by Deputy Premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott, Prabmeet Sarkaria, the associate minister of small business and red tape reduction, and Ontario Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton.

The announcement comes one day after Ford said that the province’s “detailed” COVID-19 testing strategy will be released sometime this week.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, the premier said people who believe they have been exposed to the virus can go to a assessment centre to be tested for COVID-19, regardless of symptoms.

“I'm asking the people of Ontario, if you are worried if you have COVID-19, or that you've been exposed to someone who has COVID-19, even if you are not showing symptoms, please go get a test,” he said, assuring people that they will not be “turned away” from a testing centre.

“You don't need an appointment, just show up…Bring your family along with you to get tested.”

Ford is expected to address the public at a news conference at Queen’s Park at 1 p.m.