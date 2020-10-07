Premier Doug Ford is set to make his daily COVID-19 announcement on Wednesday afternoon, alongside Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Michael Tibollo.

On Tuesday, Ford announced that the province has processed more than four million COVID-19 tests across the province since the virus emerged in Ontario in late January.

However, there continues to be a backlog of tests as the province is in the midst of a second wave of the virus.

As of Tuesday, all COVID-19 assessment centres across the province became appointment-only in an effort to control wait times and to "make the necessary adjustments to winterize their operations,” according to Ford.

But many Ontarians looking to book a test online will have to wait awhile as many of the sites were already fully booked for the first half of the week by Monday morning.

Ford's government also confirmed on Tuesday that it is sending some COVID-19 tests to the U.S. to help speed up the turnaround time.

Provincial health officials recorded 548 new cases of the virus on Tuesday and seven new deaths.

A total of 615 new cases were reported on Monday and 566 new infections on Sunday.

CP24 and CP24.com will carry Ford’s announcement live from Queen’s Park at 1 p.m.