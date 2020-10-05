Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement this afternoon, joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

Last week, the province completed the release of its fall coronavirus preparedness plan, and restricted access to COVID-19 assessment centres by making them appointment only in the face of a rising backlog of untested specimens.

Ontario's overall COVID-19 case count has surged in recent weeks, rising to more than 5,000 active cases of infection, with modelling predicting the province could see 1,000 cases per day sometime later this month.

Meanwhile, Ontario's schools are operating in-person and online, but are not insulating from the rising prevalence of the virus in Toronto, the GTA and Ottawa.

As of Friday, 318 of the province's 4,828 publicly-funded schools had seen at least one case of COVID-19 in a student or staff member.

One school in the GTA is now closed due to infections.

The announcement is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Queen's Park.

It will be broadcast live on CP24 and CP24.com.