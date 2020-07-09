Premier Doug Ford is set to make his daily COVID-19 announcement this afternoon.

He will be joined by Deputy Premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott, Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Ontario’s Advocate for Community Opportunities Jamil Jivani.

This comes after the government extended Ontario’s emergency coronavirus measures until July 22.

The extension will help the province maintain flexibility to protect public health and safety as the economy continues to reopen amid the pandemic.

Since March 17, the government has continuously renewed a variety of emergency powers, including the ability to hire and redeploy medical staff in hospitals and long-term care homes and enforce rules about public gatherings.

Ford is scheduled to make his announcement at 1 p.m.