

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford will march in the York Region Pride Parade in Newmarket on Saturday afternoon, a pride event where police officers will be present in uniform.

Ford press secretary Ivana Yelich told CP24 the premier will be on Main Street South in Newmarket at 3 p.m. for the march.

“Premier Ford said he would participate in this year’s Pride month. He’s thrilled to march today with the York Regional Police in the York Pride Parade,” Yelich said. “He wishes everyone taking part in events across the province a very happy Pride.”

After winning office last June, Ford suggested to CP24 that he would march in the Toronto Pride Parade, a global draw for the LGBTQ community that brings tens of millions in tourism revenue for the city, only if Pride Toronto reversed its decision to prevent uniformed Toronto cops from marching in the parade.

He reiterated that point earlier this month, saying he would march only when police could do so as well.

Uniformed officers were first barred from marching in Toronto’s parade in 2016, when Black Lives Matter activists temporarily stopped the parade and refused to let it continue unless Pride Toronto leadership agreed to prevent cops from marching.

The relationship between the LGBTQ community and Toronto police was further strained by the Bruce McArthur serial homicide investigation, where most in the community said police did not treat the missing person’s cases that formed the start of the probe seriously enough.

The Newmarket event on Saturday stretches on Main Street South between Ontario Street and Water Street.

York Regional Police said Attorney General Caroline Mulroney and Health Minister Christine Elliott would march in the parade as well.

Toronto’s Pride Parade is scheduled for June 23.