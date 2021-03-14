Premier Doug Ford will be providing an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccination plan this morning, one day before the scheduled launch of the Ontario government’s vaccine appointment booking portal.

Ford will be joined at the news conference by Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and Retired Gen. Rick Hillier, head of the province’s vaccine distribution task force.

The province is launching its online registration system on Monday morning, weeks after other provinces, including Alberta and Quebec.

Ford previously said he wanted to wait to launch Ontario’s portal to properly test it to make sure it doesn’t crash due to a surge in traffic.

Today’s announcement, which will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Queen’s Park, will be streamed live on CP24.com.