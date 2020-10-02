Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Ontario's chief medical officer of health, the chief coroner for Ontario, and the president and CEO of Ontario Health for his daily COVID-19 briefing at Queen's Park this afternoon.

The news conference, which is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. today, comes one day after the province announced new testing guidelines for students and children in daycare.

Children with a runny nose or a sore throat will no longer need to test negative for COVID-19 in order to return to school or daycare, under the new advice provided by the province.

The province has also removed abdominal pain and pink eye from its symptom list entirely.

"We are changing the policy and clarifying that schools and daycares should not be requiring a negative COVID test (if children have just one symptom); in fact they shouldn’t even be requiring a doctor’s note,” Ontario’s Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe said during a briefing on Thursday afternoon.

“The parent knows the child the best so if the parent has consulted the provider and the child is feeling better they should be able to go back to school.”