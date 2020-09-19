Premier Doug Ford will be making an announcement in Toronto this morning alongside the minister of health and the province’s associate chief medical officer of health.

Ford, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott and Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe are expected to speak at the news conference, which will be held at Queen’s Park at 11 a.m.

The announcement comes as new COVID-19 infections surge in the province.

Ontario recorded 401 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest daily case count since the beginning of June.

GTA public health units accounted for nearly 70 per cent of new cases in the province, with 130 new infections in Toronto, 82 in Peel Region, and 40 in York Region.

Ottawa has also seen cases climb over the past week, with 61 new infections confirmed on Friday.

The uptick prompted the province to scale back the size of allowable gatherings in Toronto, Peel, and Ottawa this week.

Residents of the three COVID-19 hotspots are now only permitted to host private gatherings of up to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors.

The restrictions do not apply to “staffed businesses,” including restaurants, movie theatres, banquet halls, and gyms.

The rest of the province is still permitted to host outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people and indoor gatherings of up to 50 although Ford did indicate Friday that plans to roll back gathering limits in other regions.

Speaking at a news confernece alongside other Canadian premiers on Friday afternoon, Ford called the jump in cases "concerning."

"You've seen cases jump from 300 to over 400 over a few days," Ford said.

Ford has also promised Friday to improve the situation surrounding testing after long lineups and wait times were reported at various assessment centres around Ontario this week.

“I'm pushing that system to hit 50,000 (per day)... then I want to ramp it up to the next level," he said Friday.

"Over the next little while, we are going to be ramping this up until we have pharmacies right across this province (testing). You'll be able to walk into a pharmacy and get a test."

Today's news conference will be streamed live on CP24.com.