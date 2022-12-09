Premiers demand meeting with Trudeau to discuss increased health-care funding
Premiers (back row L-R), Sandy Silver (Yukon), P.J. Akeeagok, (Nunavut), Scott Moe (SK), Doug Ford (Ont),Francois Legault (Que), Dennis King (PEI), Tim Houston (NS), Blaine Higgs (NB), Andrew Furey (NL and Labrador) and (front row L-R), President of Institute for the advancement of Aboriginal Women Lisa Weber, National Chief of Congress of Aboriginal Peoples Elmer St. Pierre, Heather Stefanson (MB), Songhees Nation Chief Ron Sam, John Horgan (BC), Esquimalt Nation Chief Rob Thomas, Caroline Cochrane (NWT), Cassidy Caron (Metis National Council) and Terry Teegee (Assembly of First Nations) gather for a family photo during the summer meeting of the Canada's Premiers at the Songhees Wellness Centre in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, July 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 9, 2022 5:26AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 9, 2022 2:39PM EST
Canada's premiers are demanding Ottawa shoulder what they argue is the federal government's fair share when it comes to health-care costs across the country.
Premiers presented a united front as they emerged from a closed-door meeting in Winnipeg today with calls for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to sit down with them to broker a deal.
Premiers have repeatedly insisted their provinces and territories are being forced to pay a disproportionate amount of the costs when it comes to health care.
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos has said the government is open to providing more money.
But he says Ottawa has certain conditions it wants the provinces to meet in terms of where the funding would go.
Premiers have pushed back against such conditions, with Ontario Premier Doug Ford saying provinces need flexibility.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2022.