

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Premiers say they are disappointed with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's response to their request for more health-care funding at a first ministers' meeting today.

The virtual gathering saw the premiers demand that Ottawa boost its share of health-care costs to 35 per cent from 22 per cent - an extra $28 billion this year, and rising by another $4 billion annually.

Ottawa will send the provinces nearly $42 billion for health care in 2020-21 under an arrangement that sees the transfer increase by at least three per cent each year.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault, chair of the premiers' council, says he was “very disappointed” Trudeau “refused” to discuss the issue of bigger transfer payments now.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe used similar language, expressing disappointment at the lack of progress at the meeting but adding he was hopeful the 13 first ministers could regroup in the new year to agree on a bump in funding.

Trudeau began and ended the daylong meeting talking about the need to co-operate on the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and noted the extra $25 billion Ottawa has sent provinces and territories to help them cope with the fallout from the pandemic.

(The Canadian Press)