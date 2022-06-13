Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question during a news conference, Wednesday, February 23, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 13, 2022 11:33AM EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
He says on Twitter today that he will be isolating and that he feels OK, which he credits to having been vaccinated against the virus.
More to come...