

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend the G7 Leaders' Summit in person next month.

A readout of a phone conversation Friday between Johnson and Trudeau says the leaders look forward to seeing one another in person in Cornwall, U.K., in two weeks' time.

Trudeau has previously said he hopes to attend the meeting, which runs from June 11 to 13, but he has not yet confirmed.

His office didn't directly comment on the readout, saying that it will share travel plans when appropriate.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau travelled to a G7 meeting earlier this month and quarantined in a hotel upon his return, but a government-commissioned report recommended Thursday that Canada drop this requirement for air travellers.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says she's not involved in planning operations for the prime minister, but the delegation can submit plans to the Public Health Agency of Canada for review.

She says all Canadians need to follow quarantine rules when they return to the country.

"We expect people to observe the requirements," she says.

Tam says public health officials are considering the report calling for an end to hotel quarantines, but global vaccination rates and the situation in Canada will be factors in any decisions.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu also says she needs to consult with her provincial counterparts on the issue.

The readout of the call between Johnson and Trudeau says the U.K. and Canada are aligned on foreign policy goals and will apply that unity to the challenges discussed at the G7 summit.

It says this includes tackling climate change, increasing global access to COVID-19 vaccines and improving gender equality and girls' education.

The readout also says they discussed strengthening the relationship between the two countries through various foreign policy initiatives.

Among the items discussed were a new, bilateral trade deal, now that the U.K. is not covered by an agreement between Canada and the European Union, and having the U.K. join Canada in a similar pact with Pacific Rim countries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2021.