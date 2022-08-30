Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to shuffle cabinet on Wednesday: sources
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a media availability following a round table meeting that he and the Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing, Diversity and Inclusion had with local delegates at the Country Hills Library in Kitchener, Ont. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 30, 2022 3:49PM EDT
OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is getting ready to shuffle his cabinet on Wednesday, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the plan.
They confirmed to The Canadian Press that the Liberal front bench will get a slight makeover to account for one minister who has asked for lighter cabinet duties for personal reasons.
The five sources agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.
One senior government source says no one is leaving cabinet and that the shuffle will involve two ministers to account for a family health matter.
Four sources say the shuffle will involve Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi.
There are currently 38 ministers in the cabinet, not including Trudeau himself.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2022.