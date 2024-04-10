

The Canadian Press





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to testify today at an inquiry into foreign meddling in Canada's last two elections.

The inquiry has already heard that China and other state actors attempted to interfere, but there has been little evidence so far to indicate whether they were successful.

Trudeau has maintained over the last year that foreign interference had no meaningful impact on Canada's free and fair elections, which echoes what senior government officials have told Parliament.

Several members of Trudeau's cabinet are also slated to testify, including government House leader Karina Gould, who is currently on maternity leave.

As the former minister of democratic institutions, she was tasked with curbing foreign meddling in Canada's elections.

They were originally planned to be the final witnesses during this phase of the inquiry, but the commissioner agreed to recall David Vigneault, director of Canada's spy service, to respond to questions about certain documents by video conference on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2024.