

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police say they have captured one suspect in a swarming assault where three men were surrounded and severely beaten with sticks earlier this month, but say the prime suspect has likely fled to India.

Halton Regional Police said they were called to Winston Churchill Boulevard and Steeles Avenue just after midnight on June 20 for a report of a fight in progress.

Police said multiple suspect vehicles surrounded a pickup truck with three male occupants inside. While the victims’ vehicle was stopped at a light, an undisclosed number of suspects got out of their cars and attacked the three men in the truck with baseball bats.

A witness who filmed the incident told CTV News Toronto the assailants smashed vehicle windows with bats and metal sticks.

Two men were left seriously injured after the incident. A third victim escaped with only minor injuries.

On Friday, police said one victim remains in hospital in critical condition.

Investigators previously said the assault occurred after a meeting to broker the return of a deposit for the lease of a property.

Last week, police said they seized two vehicles and a number of bats and sticks believed to have been used in the assault from a home in Brampton.

On Thursday, police arrested a suspect identified as Kindebir Singh of Brampton. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault with a weapon.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigators also said another suspect, Rankirat Singh, is now “believed to have orchestrated the attack.”

Police revealedthat a short time after the assault, Rankirat Singh boarded a flight destined for New Delhi, India,and is believed to be at large in the country.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

India and Canada have an extradition treaty in place that covers offences such as aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Dylan Price at 905-825-4747, ext. 2422.