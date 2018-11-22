

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





The principal and president of St. Michael’s College School have both resigned amid an investigation into alleged assaults and sexual assaults involving students of the school.

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, the school said the resignations of president Father Jefferson Thompson and principal Greg Reeves were effective immediately. The school cited their “shared desire to move the school forward without distractions and allow it to focus on healing.”

“Reeves and Thompson have always put the welfare, education and formation of our students first – and they do so once again today,” the news release said. “Having fulfilled their moral and ethical obligations to manage the immediate crisis and engage our school community, this courageous decision allows us to move forward with our goals: understanding how these events could have occurred, regaining the trust of our community and bringing cultural change to our school.”

Six students have been arrested in connection with the alleged incidents and have each been charged with sexual assault, gang sexual assault and sexual assault with a weapon.

The identities of the students are protected under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

None of these allegations has been tested in court.

In the news release, the school outlined an action plan it is taking to address these allegations.

The plan includes the school conducting an independent third-party investigation, canceling all events involving external groups for the remainder of the year, canceling mid-year assessments for 2018 and implementing an anonymous voicemail for students to report any inappropriate behavior.

The school said their board of directors has appointed Father Andrew Leung as interim president and vice principals Emilie John and David Lee will serve as acting co-principals as a permanent decision is made.