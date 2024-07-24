Privacy commissioner probing customers' claims they can't delete PC Optimum accounts
The produce section of a Toronto Loblaws is seen on Friday, May 3, 2024. The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada says it has opened an investigation into allegations that some Loblaw customers have been unable to delete their PC Optimum accounts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 24, 2024 10:37AM EDT
The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada says it’s opened an investigation into allegations that some Loblaw customers have been unable to delete their PC Optimum accounts.
Spokesman Vito Pilieci said in an email that the office has received several such complaints.
He said the office can’t comment further due to the active investigation.
Loblaw spokeswoman Catherine Thomas said in an email that the company has processes to respond to account deletion requests in a timely manner, and that it will fully co-operate with the privacy commissioner's office.
The Office of the Privacy Commissioner oversees compliance with the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act as well as the Privacy Act.
According to Loblaw's 2023 annual report, the PC Optimum loyalty program has more than 16 million active users.