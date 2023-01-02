A 28-year-old Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer killed in the line of duty near Hagersville on Dec. 27 will be laid to rest on Wednesday in Barrie during a private funeral.

The service for Const. Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala, who grew up in Barrie and was fatally shot just hours after successfully completing his 10-month OPP probation, is set to get underway at 11 a.m. at Sadlon Arena, 555 Bayview Ave.

The rookie officer’s family and guests along with members of the OPP, the Canadian Armed Forces, and other police and emergency services and officials are expected to attend the funeral, which will be livestreamed on the OPP’s social media platforms. All are welcome to tune in.

People in Haldimand County where Pierzchala worked for the local OPP detachment are invited to attend an in-person broadcast at the Caledonia Lions Community Centre. That site will be open to the public starting at 10:30 a.m.

People should note that the visitation and internment for Pierzchala are not open to the public.

Barrie residents as well as those visiting the city should expect a number of road closures and traffic delays on Wednesday due to Pierzchala’s funeral.

They include:

-Bayview Drive from Big Bay Point Road to Churchill Drive and Harvie Road/Big Bay Point Road from Veterans to Bayview drives, from 5 to approximately 10 a.m.

-Bayview Drive from Churchill to Mapleview drives, from 8 a.m. to approximately 4 p.m.

-Churchill Drive will be closed at Welham Road and Fairview Road will be closed at Little Avenue with local traffic access only.

-The Dog Off-Leash Recreation Area at 555 Bayview Dr. will also be closed during the service. Pet owners are advised to visit the nearby off-leash area at Sunnidale Park.

Police are urging motorists to “reconsider any potential travel plans” into those areas.

Members of the OPP’s provincial liaison team will be advising local businesses of the closures.

Any changes to the road reopening times will be posted on Barrie Police Service’s Twitter and Facebook accounts.

This is the second time in recent months that people will be gathering at Sadlon Arena for a police funeral. On Oct. 20, mourners gathered there to remember South Simcoe police constables Morgan Russell and Devon Northrup, who were both killed in the line of duty while responding to a disturbance call at a home in Innisfil on Oct. 11.

The OPP has set up an online book of condolences for Pierzchala, who also served as a special constable at Queen’s Park and was a member of the Canadian Armed Forces. Anyone wanting to send a message is welcome to email OPPCorporateCommunications@opp.ca.

Another a book of condolences can be signed at the OPP’s Haldimand County detachment in Cayuga.

People can also send flowers to Barrie’s Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services or Holy Spirit Parish at 650 Essa Rd.

Twenty-five-year-old Randall Mckenzie and 30-year-old Brandi Stewart-Sperry were arrested hours after Pierzchala’s death and formally charged with first-degree murder. They are both due back in court on Jan. 17.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV Toronto’s Phil Tsekouras.