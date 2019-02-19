Pro-pipeline protest convoy reaches Ottawa after rolling across country
The "United We Roll" convoy of semi-trucks travels the highway near Red Deer, Alta., Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, on its way to Ottawa to draw attention to lack of support for the energy sector and lack of pipelines. Hundreds of trucks are expected to roll into Ottawa Tuesday to protest the federal government's policies on the oil industry.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 19, 2019 11:54AM EST
OTTAWA - A convoy of angry Albertans and other westerners rolled up to Parliament Hill today to protest federal energy and environmental policies.
Scores of people gathered in knee-deep snow on the Hill lawn in advance of morning speeches amid concerns the convoy has become a magnet for extremist, anti-immigrant elements.
The United We Roll convoy began in Red Deer, Alta., on Valentine's Day and made its way east over four days with stops for rallies along the way.
The protesters want the Liberal government to scrap the carbon tax and two bills that overhaul environmental assessments of energy projects and ban oil tankers from the northern coast of British Columbia.
Small business owner Jerry Fetting, who flew in from Stony Plain, Alta., says he has been affected by the drop in oil prices in recent years.
The master of ceremonies, Ron Barr, repeatedly told the Hill crowd to leave the media alone, saying they're trying to help tell the story.