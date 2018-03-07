

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Toronto police say that the professional standards unit is looking into “concerning information” that was brought forward about the Bruce McArthur case.

Police spokesperson Meaghan Gray said the information was brought forward by investigators and subsequently referred to the professional standards unit, which commenced an investigation on Tuesday.

Gray said that police will not release details about the investigation in order to “ensure a fair disciplinary process and to protect evidence that is now part of a complex homicide investigation.”

News of the professional standards investigation comes amid multiple media reports suggesting that McArthur was interviewed by police years before his arrest.

The Globe and Mail reported that McArthur was interviewed in 2013 in connection with the three missing men who had disappeared from the village. The newspaper said that police had linked Mcarthur to two of the missing men through dating apps and decided to interview him following an anonymous tip.

The Star, meanwhile, reported that McArthur was interviewed sometime after the closure of Project Houston in 2014 and before the launch of Project Prism in 2017.

“We know this information will be disappointing to some members of the community,” Gray said in the statement issued on Wednesday morning. “In addition to listening to their concerns we have always said we are open to a public inquiry into these investigations and Chief Saunders has already taken steps to consider what areas can be reviewed right now, during the ongoing investigation.”

McArthur, 66, is currently charged with six counts of first-degree murder.

Earlier this week, police released an image of a deceased man that they believe could also be a victim of McArthur.

At the time, police said they were releasing the photo as a “last resort” after being unable to identify the man through other means.