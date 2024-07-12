Police have released new video footage showing the arrest of a suspect in a voyeurism investigation dubbed ‘Project Nightstalker.”

Police say that members of the 22 Division Criminal Investigative Bureau in Brampton began an investigation in April after learning that a suspect was secretly filming unsuspecting victims in their residences at night.

The video of the arrest was taken on July 3rd using the Peel Regional Police helicopter.

In it, a suspect appears to stare into a home for an extended period of time before walking away.

Moments later, police approach him on a nearby sidewalk.

After a brief struggle, the suspect is forced to the ground by three officers and taken into custody.

“On Wednesday, July 3, 2024, the investigation concluded with the assistance of the Aerial Support Unit, which was able to record the suspect while he committed the offences,” police said in a news release on Friday. “Police are concerned there may be more victims.”

A suspect, identified as 40-year-old Brampton resident Jagdev Kooner, has been charged with voyeurism, criminal harassment and trespass at night.

Police are urging anyone with additional information about the case to contact investigators.