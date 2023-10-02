

The Canadian Press





Manitobans go to the polls on Tuesday. Here's a look at some of the promises announced by the province's three major parties over the past month:

Progressive Conservatives

— Stand firm in the government's decision not to search the Prairie Green landfill for the remains of slain First Nations women Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, citing safety concerns.

— Cut in half the rate applied to the bottom personal income-tax bracket, saving the average person earning $50,000 in annual income $1,900 per year when fully implemented in 2028.

— Remove the federally imposed carbon price on the natural gas portion of hydro bills.

— Eliminate the land transfer tax for first-time homebuyers, saving about $5,700 on the average home.

— Spend $120 million over four years to recruit health-care workers.

— Provide up to $10 million in capital funding to develop of a First Nations-operated addiction centre in Winnipeg.

New Democrats

— Commit to searching the Prairie Green landfill, without pledging a specific funding amount.

— Make the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Oct. 30, a statutory holiday in the province.

— Open four family medical centres in Winnipeg and one in Brandon staffed with emergency room doctors, nurses and technologists.

— Temporarily suspend the provincial fuel tax until inflation subsides.

— Freeze hydroelectric rates for one year.

— Lift the provincial sales tax on the construction of new rental units.

Liberals

— Fund a search of the Prairie Green landfill on a 50/50 basis with the federal government, with an initial commitment of $42 million.

— Make the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation a statutory holiday.

— Establish a minimum income for people over 60 and people with disabilities.

— Allocate bonus pay of between $5,000 and $10,000 for front-line health-care workers.

— Provide medicare coverage for people who need access to mental health services.

— Create a $300-million-a-year fund to pay for climate change initiatives.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2023.