PROMISE TRACKER: What the leading candidates in Toronto’s mayoral race are pledging to do
Voters line up outside a voting station to cast their ballot in the Toronto's municipal election in Toronto on Monday, October 22 , 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Published Friday, May 26, 2023 3:00PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 27, 2023 7:57AM EDT
Toronto has a crowded field of candidates running to become our next mayor.
To help keep track of what they’re promising, CP24.com has compiled a promise tracker so that you can see what the candidates are pledging to do if elected and how their promises compare to one another.
Here are the key promises and policies from the leading candidates.
Editor’s Note: The seven candidates who have consistently come at the top of the polls have been included here for now. The chart summarizes their main commitments for space and clarity, but is not an exhaustive list of everything they are pledging.