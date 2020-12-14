

Liam Casey, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The trial of a man who killed 10 people by deliberately driving a van onto a Toronto sidewalk has finished hearing evidence.

Closing arguments from prosecution and defence are expected to start Thursday.

Alek Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder.

The defence argues the 28-year-old has autism spectrum disorder and is not criminally responsible for his actions.

The Crown says the accused from Richmond Hill, Ont., knew what he did on April 23, 2018, was morally wrong.

Minassian's state of mind is the sole issue at trial since he has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2020.