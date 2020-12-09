

The Canadian Press





A psychologist retained by the prosecution is set to continue testifying at the murder trial for the man who killed 10 people in Toronto's van attack.

Alek Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

The defence argues that the 28-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., should be held not criminally responsible for his actions on April 23, 2018, due to autism spectrum disorder.

Forensic psychologist Dr. Percy Wright has testified that Minassian had anger issues and knew right from wrong.

Minassian's state of mind is the sole issue at trial as he has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack.

Dr. Alexander Westphal testified for the defence that Minassian lacks empathy and does not understand the moral wrongfulness of killing 10 people, but said a finding of criminal responsibility is a legal matter rather than a psychiatric one.