Prosecutor drops animal cruelty charge against Marineland
Share:
Published Wednesday, December 21, 2022 12:12PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 21, 2022 12:12PM EST
Crown prosecutors stayed a criminal charge against Marineland in a Niagara, Ont. courtroom Wednesday that alleged the facility was hosting dolphin shows without the authority to do so.
Charges are “stayed” when a judge or the Crown decides that it would be against the public interest for the case to continue.
The charge was placed in December 2021 after activists filed a complaint with the Niagara Police Service claiming that Marineland was using its mammals to host for-profit entertainment.
The passing of Bill S-203 in 2019 made it illegal under the criminal code to use mammals for entertainment performances.
This is a developing story. More to come...