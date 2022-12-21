Crown prosecutors stayed a criminal charge against Marineland in a Niagara, Ont. courtroom Wednesday that alleged the facility was hosting dolphin shows without the authority to do so.

Charges are “stayed” when a judge or the Crown decides that it would be against the public interest for the case to continue.

The charge was placed in December 2021 after activists filed a complaint with the Niagara Police Service claiming that Marineland was using its mammals to host for-profit entertainment.

The passing of Bill S-203 in 2019 made it illegal under the criminal code to use mammals for entertainment performances.

This is a developing story. More to come...