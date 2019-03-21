

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Opponents of the subway upload will hold a protest outside city hall today as Mayor John Tory’s executive committee considers a motion that would allow staff to hand over confidential information as part of their ongoing discussions with the province.

Members of the transit advocacy group TTCRiders plan to stand in formation to spell out the words “SOS” in Nathan Phillips Square on Thursday morning as Tory’s executive committee begins its monthly meeting inside city hall at 9:30 a.m.

The demonstration is being held in response to the province’s ongoing efforts to assume responsibility for Toronto’s subway infrastructure, a move that that both TTCRiders and the union representing TTC workers have opposed.

At today’s meeting, executive committee will be asked to allocate $2 million from a reserve fund to provide funding for staff and third-party advice and services that are required as part of the discussions with the province. The city is, however, expected to ask the province to reimburse it for those costs, as well as any city or Toronto Transit Commission staff-time that is used to support the discussions.

Executive committee is also expected to vote today on a motion that would empower the city manager to release confidential information to the province so long as it is “deemed within the scope of the review.”

The terms of reference for talks between the province and the city were agreed to in February.

They state that officials will consider Ford's proposal for a full upload of the subway system to the province as well as an option where Ontario takes ownership of future projects but not the entire subway system.

There is also a third option being considered in which the province would assume responsibility for the delivery of future projects but would not actually own them.