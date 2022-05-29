Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford's campaign rally in London, Ont. on Sunday afternoon was briefly disrupted by protesters.

Ford was beginning to deliver his remarks at Lamplighter Inn when a man came up to the stage and was heard telling the PC leader, "Mr. Ford, you're privatizing our health care. You need to be honest with Ontario."

He was immediately escorted out of the building by security and was booed by those in attendance.

The man was later identified as Jeffrey Hanks. He is the co-chair of the London Health Coalition (LHC). The group held a protest outside the venue holding signs that read "Don't Privatize our Public Health Care."

Hanks told CTV News London that he stormed the stage and confronted Ford because he wanted people to know about Ford's privatization plans.

"It was pretty scary, but, you know, I'm okay," Hanks said from the parking lot after the rally.

"I'm just hoping more people know that they're privatizing our health care, and they should vote accordingly."

Another man, Humberto Ponce De Leon, subsequently stood up on the stage after Hanks but was also grabbed quickly by security. He told CTV News London that another four years of Ford would put the province's health care system in a "serious, grave situation."

"I think that I have the right to let people know before they vote that Doug Ford is really a fraud," he said. "The Conservatives have been destroying this province and this country at the expense of the most vulnerable."

"We need a change," he added.

Shortly after, Ford continued with his remarks, touting his party's plan if re-elected.

Election Day is on June 2.

- with files from CTV News London's Brent Lale