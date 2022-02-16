Protesters pack up, head out to end blockade at Manitoba-U. S. border
People block highway 75 with heavy trucks and farm equipment and access to the Canada/US border crossing at Emerson, Man., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. The blockade was set up to rally against provincial and federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates and in support of Ottawa protestors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 16, 2022 2:17PM EST
EMERSON, Man. - Protesters blocking a busy border crossing in southern Manitoba have packed up and traffic is flowing again.
RCMP say they worked out a deal with the demonstrators to end the blockade at the Manitoba-U. S. border.
Mounties say in a tweet that Highway 75 is clear and full access to the Emerson crossing has been restored.
