

The Canadian Press





Flag-waving protesters opposed to COVID-19 measures made themselves comfortable on the Canadian side of the nation's busiest land border crossing on Thursday, as Michigan's governor called on her northern counterparts to stop the demonstration that's preventing American traffic from crossing the Ambassador Bridge.

A number of big rigs and pickup trucks have been stationed at the Windsor, Ont., end of the bridge since Monday, stopping traffic from Detroit from entering the country and significantly slowing U.S.-bound traffic. Local and provincial police are stationed nearby, but they aren't blocking protesters from joining the demonstration.

The gathering's numbers swelled on Wednesday night, when protesters grilled hot dogs, cracked beers and lit a burn barrel in the road in a bid to stay warm - an effort quickly extinguished by local firefighters. But the demonstration-turned-tailgate quieted somewhat Thursday morning as participants left for work and to tend to other responsibilities.

The political response to their actions, however, only ramped up.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the protest is hurting “Michigan's working families who are just trying to do their jobs,” noting the Ambassador Bridge is the busiest land border crossing in North America.

“It is imperative that Canadian local, provincial and national governments de-escalate this economic blockade,” she said in a written statement. “They must take all necessary and appropriate steps to immediately and safely reopen traffic so we can continue growing our economy, supporting good-paying jobs and lowering costs for families.”

The Windsor protest is one of several being held in solidarity with one in Ottawa, where demonstrators have immobilized that city's core for almost two weeks.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday night that he and Ontario Premier Doug Ford are working to get the situation under control.

“The blockades in Windsor and Ottawa are endangering jobs, impeding trade, threatening the economy, and obstructing our communities. They must stop,” Trudeau tweeted after a conversation with Ford on Wednesday evening.

The protest at the Windsor border mirrors one in Coutts, Alta., that's blocked traffic on and off for more than a week, in solidarity with the so-called “Freedom Convoy” that set itself up in Ottawa.

But unlike the Coutts crossing, which connects to Sweet Grass, Mont., the Ambassador Bridge is the gateway between two automaking powerhouses: Detroit and Windsor.

Automaker Ford of Canada ran its plants in Oakville, Ont., and Windsor at reduced capacity on Thursday, saying the disruption at the bridge could have widespread impact on automakers on both sides of the border.

Stellantis said U.S. and Canadian plants cut short second shifts Wednesday night due to parts shortages caused by the closure of the bridge.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2022.