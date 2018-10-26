Provide investigators to provide update on probe into Sherman murders
HONEY AND BARRY SHERMAN FOUND DEAD -- It’s difficult to walk around Toronto without coming across the names Honey and Barry Sherman – the philanthropists have donated millions of dollars to hospitals, schools and other organizations around the city. But on Dec. 15, their story took a very dark turn. That’s when police discovered the bodies of the billionaires at their home near Bayview Avenue and York Mills Road. Police have since said the two died by ligature neck compression, but have released few other details so far. The homicide squad has taken over the case, though the deaths remain classified as suspicious. News of the couple’s mysterious death has drawn condolences from many corners, including politicians from all levels of government, but has also left many confused, with more questions than answers so far.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, October 26, 2018 5:35AM EDT
Private investigators hired by the family of Barry and Honey Sherman will speak at a news conference today updating their independent probe into the double murder of the billionaire couple.
The two were found dead inside their North York home on the morning of Dec. 15, 2017 by a real estate agent.
They were both found with belts around their necks that were attached to a railing that was located on the deck of a swimming pool in the home’s basement. An initial autopsy found the two died of ligature neck compression, though police did not rule their deaths a double homicide at first.
At the time, media outlets instead quoted anonymous police sources that suggested that investigators believed they were dealing with a murder-suicide.
The Sherman family in turn spoke out against that suggestion and hired a team of private investigators as well as former Chief Forensic Pathologist Dr. David Chiasson.
In January, police held a news conference where they stated that they had “sufficient evidence” to categorize the deaths as a double homicide but few details about the case have been released since then.
Today’s new conference will be held at 2 p.m. at the headquarters of the Apotex pharmaceutical corporation founded by Barry Sherman.
According to a media advisory, family lawyer Brian Greenspan and several members of the private investigative team will be on hand to provide the update.