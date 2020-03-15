

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





The province is requesting hospitals to ramp down on elective surgeries and other non-emergent clinical activities to preserve resources in the fight against COVID-19.

In a statement, Health Minister Christine Elliott said the recommendation was made in consultation with the Ontario Hospital Association and the province's chief medical officer of health.

The province saw the biggest single-day jump of COVID-19 cases Sunday with 42, pushing the total to 145 with five recoveries. Ontario has the most cases in Canada.

"Since we first learned of COVID-19, Ontario has been diligently monitoring and taking decisive action to contain the spread of this new virus and ensure the province's health care system is ready for any scenario. At the same time, we must also carefully consider how to best maximize resources and prioritize services," Elliott said.

The province is also asking hospitals to follow some "guiding principles" as they deal with patients who have contracted the disease. It includes using an ethical framework to guide decision-making, preventing high risk and occult transmission, and developing and preserving capacity within the system.

"The approach that we are taking will provide the necessary discretion for hospitals to make decisions based on local circumstances while preserving the ability for the province to take a more prescriptive approach, should it be warranted based on evidence," said Elliott.

Meanwhile, the Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario (RCDSO) is recommending the suspension of all non-essential and elective dental services.

The regulatory body said the recommendation was made after they received numerous calls from dentists and hygienists concerned about keeping their practices amid the virus outbreak. Also, the RCDSO said many health care providers ave not been able to secure a reasonable supply of PPE that would be required to actively treat COVID-19 cases.

"These factors, along with a spike in new cases and the call for effective social distancing, make it clear that bold action is required," the RCDSO said in an advisory.

It is the latest measure introduced by the province in the past days to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Last week, all publicly funded Ontario schools were suspended until next month. Several of the province's attraction agencies and convention centres were also shut down in response to the impact of COVID-19 and planned events at Ontario Parks were also cancelled.

The OLG announced Sunday it is shutting down all of its casinos. The Ontario Superior Court of Justice said it is shutting down its operations beginning on Tuesday.