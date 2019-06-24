

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario's legislature will no longer host a Canada Day celebration, as the government cancels a decades-old tradition with declining attendance.

Premier Doug Ford's executive director of communications says the government is instead putting up to $80,000 toward free admission at attractions around the province.

Laryssa Waler says the first 500 visitors will get in free at 10 sites, including the Ontario Science Centre in Toronto, the Royal Botanical Gardens in Burlington, Ont., and Fort William Historical Park in Thunder Bay, Ont.

She says the legislature's celebration has cost more than $400,000 and has seen small crowds.

It's estimated that 5,000 people attended last year's event, down from 25,000 in 2009.

The Canada Day celebration at the legislature has taken place since 1967 and has included performances, crafts, and a 21-gun salute.