

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario has reported another 351 new cases of COVID-19, making it the second straight day in which a new high has been set.

The jump in cases comes after the province confirmed a then record 211 new cases on Sunday.

There have now been a total of 1,706 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the province, including deaths and recoveries.

The number of fatalities involving people confirmed to have the virus remains unchanged at 23 from one day prior, though that number likely does not include the nine deaths that have been confirmed by officials at a long-term care home in Bobcaygeon.

Resolved cases, meanwhile, have increased from just eight as of Sunday to 431 in this latest batch of numbers.

That increase is likely the result of the province switching from a system in which patients had to have two negative tests separated by 24 hours in order to be cleared to one in which all cases are automatically switched to recovered once 14 days has elapsed following the onset of symptoms and the patient hasn't been hospitalized.

While the Ministry of Health is no longer releasing specific information about the new cases, it says that 61.4 per cent of all 1,706 cases are in health units within the Greater Toronto Area and that 9.9 per cent of all cases have resulted in hospitalization.

The ministry also says that 26.3 per cent of all cases involve people who have travelled in the last 14 days while 9.6 per cent involved people who are a close contact of another confirmed case. They say that 16.2 per cent of known cases fall under neither of those categories. The remaining 47.9 per cent remain under investigation.

So far, Ontario has tested 48,461 people for the virus.

More than 7,200 people had been listed as under investigation as of Sunday, however the province does not include any information about the testing backlog in its latest batch of data.

There have been more than 6,600 cases of COVID-19 in Canada so far, including 67 deaths.