

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two more people in Ontario have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the province's cumulative total to 22, and one other patient has been declared recovered from the virus.

Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said one of the new patients is a woman in her 50s who returned to Canada from Italy on March 3 and later went to Grand River Hospital in Kitchener with symptoms.

The second patient returned to Toronto from Iran on Feb. 29 and went to Sunnybrook Hospital on March 3 with symptoms.

Both patients were discharged to their homes and are in self-isolation, with local public health units monitoring and assisting them.

"As a result of the coordinated efforts of our health care and public health system, all individuals who have tested positive have been quickly assessed and isolated," Williams said.

They said one more patient has made a full recovery from the respiratory illness, meaning they have had two tests come back negative for the virus 24 hours apart.

A total of four Ontario patients have made full recoveries from the illness, including a Toronto couple in their 50s who travelled to China and a London, Ont. university student in her 20s, who also travelled to China.

Seventy-eight people remain under investigation for possible infection in Ontario.

Earlier on Thursday, health officials in Quebec said they had a second person test positive for the virus.

In British Columbia, 13 people have been infected with the virus, including a woman in her 80s who is now in critical condition in hospital.

Provincial officials say they have tested 1,566 people so far.