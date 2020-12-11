The province is expected to announce new restrictions for some public health units this afternoon in the wake of the release of new modelling which warned that we could see 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day by January.

Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet meets every Friday morning to revaluate where Ontario’s 34 public health units are slotted in the colour-coded framework for COVID-19 restrictions.

On Thursday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams told reporters that he will be recommending that some health units should “move up in the framework” this week due to a rise in cases in their communities.

But Williams did not provide any details about which health units will be impacted.

“We will bring those recommendations forward to cabinet for the decision and will make those announcements on Friday,” he said.

Williams’ comments on Thursday came amid considerable speculation about whether the province might move York Region into the lockdown category due to acceleration in that jurisdiction.

As of today, the weekly incidence rate in York per 100,000 people stands at 123.2. That is the third highest number in the province and exceeds the rate in Toronto (97.2) when it was formally moved into the lockdown category on Nov. 23. Toronto’s current rate is 127.7 per 100,000 people.

Local officials in York have said that they don’t believe a lockdown would be effective in curbing transmission in their communities but the region’s medical officer of health did concede that it might be inevitable in an interview with CP24 earlier this week.

“At this point in time, our various metrics do not seem to be boding well for us. So we are on a path which may very well lead us to a lockdown, depending on the various processes and various monitoring that goes into making these decisions,” Dr. Karim Kurji said.