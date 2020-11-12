The province is expected to release new modelling data today to provide a better picture of how COVID-19 is expected to circulate in Ontario in the weeks ahead.

At the end of last month, Ontario’s official COVID-19 modelling table released projections that showed three different scenarios for what could happen over the next 30 days as the province approaches the peak of the second wave.

It concluded that the most likely scenario was Ontario would see about 800 cases per day and the number of new infections would stay at that level for much of November.

But daily case counts in the province have spiked since those projections was released, with the rolling seven-day average of new infections hitting an all-time high of 1,216 on Wednesday.

The recent numbers in Ontario have actually surpassed the worst-care scenario previously presented by the modelling table.

In the more pessimistic scenario identified by the province, daily case counts would climb to 1,000 or 1,200 per day and stay there for weeks.

Ontario reported 1,426 new cases of the virus on Wednesday.

Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch told CP24 that he suspects the new projections will show a "significant shift upward" when it comes to the number of daily cases in the province.

"Instead of seeing 800 to 1200 a day, we might see 1,500 to 2,000 a day. Let's see what the modellers put forth but I suspect we are just going to see a significant shift upwards," he said.

"Mainly that's related to how much infection we have in the community, how it is spreading, the measures we have in place currently and the measures we have to control this."

He said the models are "not a crystal ball" and the whatever the projections are, the numbers can change if stricter control measures are put in place.

"The models have actually been pretty good to date. Some people may argue with me about that but in general many of the models have been pretty decent," Bogoch said.

"Nothing is set in stone. If people tend to take better control measures or implement stronger control measures, the models will change."

Premier Doug Ford is also expected to make an announcement in Hamilton at 1 p.m. today alongside Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli.