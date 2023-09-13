Woodbine Casino has been issued an $80,000 fine following allegations of a cheating scheme involving one of its dealers.

The casino, located in Toronto’s west end, is alleged to have employed an electronic craps dealer that was “in collusion with” five patrons at the casino. A subsequent investigation by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO)’s compliance branch found the casino had failed to detect or take appropriate action on available information to prevent the fraud.

According to the AGCO, Woodbine Casino failed to:

Flag internal financial reports and emails detailing substantial, atypical losses from the electronic craps game.

Ensure table games supervisors were present at the craps table when suspicious gambling activities occurred.

Dismiss an electronic craps dealer with seven previous procedural violations. While employed, the dealer would allegedly push dice to patrons before closing bets.

Charges against the accused were laid in April of this year. Arthur Segovia, 52, of Etobicoke, Ont., was charged with criminal breach of trust, cheat at play, theft over $5,000, and fraud over $5,000.

The remaining four – 29-year-old Khalil Evans, 30-year-old Donovan Smyth-Todd, 25-year-old Daniel Hatton and 33-year-old Andrew Gayle-Bourne – were charged with theft and fraud over $5,000, and cheating at play.

Woodbine Casino has fully cooperated with the AGCO’s audit and will address deficiencies, according to a release from the AGCO.

In a statement, Great Canadian Entertainment also said that it has also permanently removed the game in question from Woodbine’s casino floor as of November 2002.

The company also noted that the employee in question has been terminated.

“We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of security, integrity, and fairness in all aspects of our operations. We take any breach of trust within our organization seriously and fully supported the investigation undertaken by the AGCO and the OPP," the statement reads.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Alex Arsenych