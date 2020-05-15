

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The province must release clear thresholds that it will need to hit before it moves on to the second phase of its reopening plan, Mayor John Tory says.

Premier Doug Ford has said that the first phase of Ontario’s three-stage plan to restart the economy will begin on Tuesday with the reopening of retail stores outside malls and the resumption of all construction projects.

Ford, however, has given no indication of when the second phase will begin, telling reporters on Thursday that it “will take as long as it takes to get the numbers down.”

In an interview with CP24 on Friday, Tory said that while he is largely supportive of Ford’s plan to partially reopen Ontario’s economy following the long weekend he remains concerned about the lack of firm criteria to move onto the next stage.

He said that the government must communicate with the public the milestones it needs to hit before moving onto phase two and what he expects to be a “much broader reopening.”

“That is the basis on which we have to make these decisions. The actual numbers, which must be made clear,” he said. “What are the goals we have to be at (in terms of new cases) before we can move to the next stage. I plan to be pretty hard on that just in terms of saying over and over again that is what we have to have. People should know.”

The government’s initial framework for reopening, which was released last week, said that there would be a two-to-four week period between each phase so that public health officials could ensure that the loosening of restrictions is not resulting in a spike in cases of COVID-19.

The document does not include a number for what would be considered a reasonable amount of new cases of COVID-19 to be confirmed on a daily basis, though.

Over the last week, the province has reported an average of 346 new cases a day.

“We can’t put a timeline on stage two. We are going to go strictly by the numbers,” Ford said on Thursday without providing specifics. “We have to see a trend for a couple weeks.”