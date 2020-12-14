For the first time, the province has tapped a private company to take over management of a long-term care home grappling with a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care said Monday evening that UniversalCare Canada Inc. will temporarily take over management of Westside, an Etobicoke long-term care home where 20 residents have died. The home is currently run by Revera Long Term Care Inc.

"Our top priority is to protect our long-term care home residents," Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton said in a statement. "We are grateful to the staff at UniversalCare Canada Inc. for working with Revera Long Term Care Inc. and Westside to stabilize the home and stop the COVID-19 outbreak."

Toronto Public Health declared an outbreak at the home, located on Albion Road just west of Islington Avenue, more than a month ago on Nov. 12.

According to the province, 63 residents have tested positive for the virus at the 242-bed home, along with 90 staff members.

The province has so far issued seven mandatory management orders for long-term care homes during the pandemic, and has approved 16 voluntary management contracts between Ontario hospitals and long-term care homes.

However this is the first time during the pandemic that the province has required a home to retain an outside management company.

“We will continue to match resources with needs as we support homes, staff and our most vulnerable through the second wave of the virus,” a ministry spokesperson said in an email to CP24.com.

The ministry did not say why a private company was being brought in rather than a hospital in this instance. However the statement did point out that the Long-Term Care Homes Act allows the province to appoint a hospital or management company to handle an outbreak at a home.

UniversalCare Canada Inc., based just north of Vaughan in Nobleton, Ont., currently manages 11 other long-term care homes in the province. Management at those homes is not related to COVID-19 spread, the province said.

The mandatory management order will be in effect for 90 days and could be extended further if the ministry deems it necessary.

In its last statement on the outbreak at Westside on Dec. 10, Revera said that infected residents are isolating in their rooms and infected staff members are isolating at home.

“We are working very closely with Public Health officials and are following pandemic outbreak protocols and infection control practices,” the home said. “All residents are monitored twice daily for symptoms.”

The home also said staff are being screened before their shifts and enhanced cleanings are being carried out.