The provincial government will be reducing the size of gatherings in Toronto, Peel Region, and Ottawa back down to 10 people inside and 25 outdoors following a surge in COVID-19 cases in the three regions, multiple sources tell CTV News Toronto.

The new restrictions will not apply to businesses, CTV has learned, however it is unclear if it will impact weddings in the province.

Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday that members of his cabinet were scheduled to meet yesterday to discuss reducing the number of people who are allowed to gather in private settings in the three COVID-19 hotspots.

Ontario recorded 315 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest daily count of infections reported since early June. In Toronto, 77 new cases were confirmed on Wednesday, along with 54 in Peel Region, and 61 in Ottawa.

Speaking to reporters at Queen’s Park on Wednesday, Ford said he has been consulting with local mayors and medical officers of health to develop new restrictions.

Currently under Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan, 100 people are permitted to gather outdoors and 50 can gather indoors.

The premier said the province will also be introducing “severe fines” for people who fail to adhere to rules around gatherings.

“They (the fines) are going to be the highest in the country and they are going to be under provincial jurisdiction. It's not going to be under federal jurisdiction so we will make sure they are followed through,” he said Wednesday.

The size of gatherings permitted by the province has caused some growing concern among local politicians and public health officials due to an increase in the number of cases linked to large private parties and events, such as weddings.

Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said Wednesday that public health officials are investigating four weddings in the city that led to 22 infections.

'It's time to act'

Speaking to CP24 on Thursday morning, infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch said he believes further restricting the size of gatherings will likely be “warmly received” by most people.

“I like that it is a regional approach and it certainly targets areas where there is a greater burden of COVID-19. So that's certainly one positive,” he said.

“Quite frankly, it is the right time to do it. We've had a couple of days where cases have been over 300. We've seen a consistent rise in cases across the province mainly driven by those three areas. It's time to act.”

Bogoch said he does have some concerns about the potential impact of fining people for breaking the rules.

“Fines I'm always a little nervous about. And fines certainly have the potential to backfire,” he said.

“We saw what happened when people were getting fined, for example, much earlier on in the pandemic just for walking through a park. It has the potential to disproportionately impact more marginalized societies.”

He said he hopes that if the province does introduce steep fines, it is done in a “very careful manner.”

“There needs to be a lot of thought put into that so that it is done well,” he said.

The premier will be holding a news conference at Queen's Park at 1:30 p.m. today and the announcement will be streamed live on CP24.com.

-With files from CTV News Toronto's Colin D'Mello