The Ontario government says it will be providing post-secondary institutions with $25 million in funding and support to allow year-end exams to take place online amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province announced Monday that online learning support and the final exams will be available to postsecondary students and that an additional $25 million in funding for publicly-assisted colleges, universities and Indigenous institutes.

"Our government is doing everything it can to ensure our college and university students can take their exams and complete their school year while studying remotely,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a news release Tuesday.

The government said it has finalized an agreement with the not-for-profit eCampusOntario to make digital learning support available to universities.

The digital learning support, available in both French and English, will provide publicly-assisted colleges and universities with technology to needed to conduct year-end assessments.

The government said the $25 million in funding is help the institutions deal with some of the COVID-19-related costs, including carrying-out deep cleaning, purchasing medical supplies or offering mental health supports.

The government also reminded residents they do not have to make any payments toward their Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP) loans during the pandemic.

Ontario residents will have a six-month interest-free moratorium until Sept. 30, but people who would like to continue paying off the loan can also do so.

"It is incumbent on us to do everything we can to ensure this academic year is not put in jeopardy," Minister of Colleges and Universities Ross Romano said.

"I want to thank our postsecondary institutions for their leadership in adopting alternative ways for students to study and take exams, while ensuring they practice physical distancing and stay safe."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Colleges and Universities Ross Romano are expected to speak to reporters at 1 p.m. at Queen's Park regarding the announcement.