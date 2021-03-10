Shoppers Drug Mart, Rexall, Loblaws and Costco are among the pharmacy chains participating in the rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford announced Wednesday.

More than 300 pharmacies in Toronto, Windsor-Essex, and Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, will begin booking appointments this week for people ages 60 to 64.

For a full list of participating pharmacies follow this link

Those who are eligible to receive the vaccine will be able to book an appointment at these pharmacies by the end of the week, Elliott confirmed.

The health minister said the 194,000 AstraZeneca doses that Ontario has now received are “time limited” and the province is ensuring that they are delivered as “quickly and efficiently” as possible.

The doses, which will only be provided to people between the ages of 60 and 64 in Ontario, are set to expire on April 2.

As per the advice of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, the AstraZeneca vaccine is not recommended for people ages 65 and older. The committee says this is due to “limited information on the efficacy of this vaccine in this age group.”

Vaccines will go to doctors' offices in other regions

AstraZeneca doses will also be administered in primary care settings, including physician offices, in Hamilton, Peel Region, Simcoe-Muskoka, Peterborough, Guelph, and Toronto.

The province says primary care providers in those areas will not be taking appointments by request but will be reaching out to patients who are eligible.

“Rolling out the pilot with pharmacy and primary care providers will enable us to prepare and refine our mass vaccine distribution plan for the months ahead,” Retired Gen. Rick Hillier.

“This a significant step in our progress to make vaccines available to all Ontarians. As we enter Phase Two, we are ready and well positioned with our public health partners to open mass vaccination sites and increase our capacity as more and more vaccines arrive each week.”

To date, the province has administered just 943,533 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine but the Ontario government has said it hopes to inoculate another nine million people in Phase 2 of its vaccine program, which is set to run from April to July.

The Ontario government plans to launch its online appointment booking portal on Monday and the province said more than 120 mass immunization clinics are scheduled to open this month.

Speaking to CP24 on Wednesday morning, Mayor John Tory called the pharmacy rollout “a great step forward.”

“I think people should understand that as supply has increased, the different kinds of places we are going to be able to administer the vaccine have been increasing as well,” he said.

Hospital sites in Toronto have already been inoculating people who are over the age of 80 but the city says on March 17, it will open three of its mass immunization sites to start vaccinating the oldest members of the community.

“We only were constrained about opening those because we did not have supply, which we will now have I think maybe on the weekend. Similarly, the pharmacies are opening up because of the 194,000 units of AstraZeneca vaccine,” Tory said.

“This was all part of the plan we announced two or three weeks ago."