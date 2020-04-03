

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Ontario health officials reported 462 new COVID-19 cases, and 14 new deaths, taking the provincial total including recovered patients up to 3,255.

Ontario reported 401 new cases on Thursday, and the province’s daily case growth continues to climb, with Friday’s number the highest daily increase in Ontario since the outbreak began.

Health officials also reported 192 more patients who have recovered from their infections, bringing the number of recovered patients up to 1,023.

Provincial health officials have now confirmed 67 deaths due to the virus, up from 53 on Thursday; although the province’s local public health units are regularly reporting more.

It appears Ontario has finally eliminated its backlog of testing results, with 1,245 people remaining under investigation Friday, down more than 800 from Thursday.

Provincial laboratories have been able to turn around about 6,000 tests per day in recent days.

From Thursday to Friday morning, the labs completed 4,020 tests.

There are now 462 people across Ontario admitted to hospital due to the virus, with 194 of them in the ICU.

Of those in the ICU, 140 people are on ventilators.

The case growth comes as provincial health officials are preparing to release Ontario’s modelling on case growth and eventual deaths to the public.

Premier Doug Ford has warned the public that the numbers will be “stark,” and says he hopes releasing them will encourage people to continue respecting physical distancing measures.