The number of COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in hospital is 553 today as the province reports four more virus-related deaths.

Provincial health officials say there are now 553 COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals, essentially unchanged from 551 last Sunday.

Of those hospitalized with COVID-19, 157 are in the ICU, down from 182 seven days ago.

It should be noted that not all hospitals report data to the province over the weekend.

The province says three of the virus-related deaths confirmed today occurred within the past month and one additional death occurred more than a month ago. The four additional deaths confirmed today bring the province's COVID-19 death toll to 12,401.

Another 2,215 COVID-19 cases were confirmed over the past 24 hours but that is not an accurate reflection of the true burden of infection in Ontario due to testing restrictions.

Of the cases confirmed today, 251 involve those who are not fully vaccinated, 560 involve those with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 1,206 involve people who have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 198 involve people with an unknown vaccination status.

Another 16,066 tests were processed over the past 24 hours, resulting in a positivity rate of 12.2 per cent, unchanged from last week.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.