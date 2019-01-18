

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario is asking developers to submit ideas to redevelop Ontario Place on Toronto's waterfront.

Michael Tibollo, the minister of tourism, culture and sport, announced an expression of interest process, saying he wants Ontario Place to be a world-class, year-round destination and it could include sport and entertainment landmarks, public parks, shopping and recreation.

The government's parameters say they won't consider proposals for any residential uses, proposals that require operating grants or capital investments for planning, design or construction from the province, or any land sale.

The Budweiser Stage, used for concerts, is not subject to redevelopment and the government says it also intends to maintain three hectares of park land.

The province closed Ontario Place to the public in 2012 due to falling revenues at the government-owned theme park and tight provincial finances.

The previous Liberal government had sought development proposals with the stipulation that there be no casino on the property, but the current parameters don't rule one out.