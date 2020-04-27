

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario has reported 424 new cases of COVID-19, making today the third straight day with a decline in new occurrences of the virus.

The province reported a record 640 new cases on Friday but since then it has reported 476, 434 and now 424, giving rise to hopes that we could finally be seeing the other side of the pandemic’s peak locally after public health officials said last week that they were hopeful that the spread of the virus appeared to be “coming under control.”

The decline in new cases also comes amid an increase in testing with the province having completed a record 12,550 tests on Sunday, reaching the 12,500 daily threshold that they had hoped to reach by April 22 for the first time.

“We are probably at the peak but the peak is not just at one point in time, the peak can last a bit and we don’t want it to go up again,” Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe said last week, warning that strict physical distancing guidelines still needed to be followed despite the good news.

The 424 new cases reported today represent the lowest number of new cases confirmed since April 13. The 476 new cases confirmed on Saturday and the 424 new cases confirmed on Sunday also represented multi-week lows.

Unfortunately, as the numbers of new cases being reported continues to decline, the death toll from the virus continues to rise.

The province is reporting a record 57 deaths today, which is more than double the 24 deaths reported on Sunday. That brings the number of fatalities in people who had contracted the virus to 892 provincewide.

Hospitalizations also continue to trend upwards, though the number of people in intensive care units is holding relatively steady. The latest data suggests that there eight more people hospitalized with COVID-19 than one day prior, bringing the total number to 945. The number of those people in intensive care units stands at 241, which is down from 252 one day prior. That number has held mostly steady for weeks now after reaching a high of 264 on April 9.

Long-term care facilities, meanwhile, continue to be on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19. There are now 170 outbreaks at Ontario long-term care facilities with those outbreaks resulting in 671 deaths, including another 17 since yesterday. The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term care facility residents now stands at 2,523. There are also 1,187 confirmed cases among staff.

It should be noted that there has also been an increase in younger people dying after contracting the virus, however.

One more fatality was added in the age 20 to 39 demographic over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people in that group who have died to five. It was two as recently as April 23.

Officials have said that new cases need to be fewer than 200 to restart economy

The latest decline in news cases comes ahead of an afternoon news conference where Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce a framework for restarting the economy.

It remains unclear at this point when some of the restrictions put into place to limit the spread of COVID-19 could be lifted, though Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams has previously said that he would like to see new cases in the community down to around 200 or less each day before action is taken to reopen the province.

“I gotta be very, very clear: there's never going to be one date that we just open up the economy,” Ford told reporters last week. “We're going to open it up with a trickle and just let it flow from there and constantly measure."

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario now stands at 14,856, including deaths and recoveries. That is up about 33 per cent from the 11,148 cases that had been confirmed at this time last week.

Other highlights from the data: